Rose Holzman Meester, 95, of Florida, NY, formerly of Mahwah, NJ, finished her earthly journey and met her savior on Friday, March 15, 2024.

Born in Paterson, NJ, to Rev. Rudolph and Rose Del Piano Holzman, she was the beloved wife of the late David Albert Meester, who predeceased her in 2009. Rose earned her bachelor’s degree in education from Willam Patterson College and was a beloved first grade teacher for over 25 years in the Mahwah public schools. She was also involved in many Christian churches in her lifetime.

Surviving are her children, Rosemary Stetson (Neil) of Colrain, Massachusetts, David R. Meester (Barbara) of York, South Carolina, Carole Eby (Stan) of Easley, South Carolina, and Joyce Hamilton (Craig) of Florida, New York. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to her late husband and parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Mary Holzman Wood.

Graveside service: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 11 a.m. at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, New Jersey.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.