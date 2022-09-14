Ronald P. Sircable, Sr., of Warwick, NY, entered into rest on Sunday, September 11, 2022. He was 79.

The son of the late Henry Sircable and Isabelle Henderson Sircable, he was born on January 16, 1943 in Warwick, NY.

Ronald was employed at Avon for 18 years and then joined Sunrise House Foundation, where he retired after 30 plus years. His favorite past times were mowing lawns and tending to his garden.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Catherine Mikulski Sircable; son, Ronald P. Sircable Jr.; son, Raymond Sircable (Patty); daughter, Christine Trone (Justin); 6 grandchildren, Heather Hoy (Ryan); Russell Sircable (Jessica); Amber Sircable; Sarah Sircable (Christian); Sophia and Carter Trone; 3 great grandchildren, Rhett Sircable; Ethan Hoy and McKenna Sircable; brother, Robert Sircable (Maryann); half-brother, Donald Sircable; sisters-in-law, Stella Sanok and Carol Mikulski; brothers-in-law, John Mikulski (Phyllis) and Richard Wesolowski Sr.; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 15, from 3-6 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island NY 10969.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, September 16, at the funeral home.

Burial will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery Florida, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to the P.L.A.V. Post 16, PO Box 16, Pine Island, NY 10969.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com