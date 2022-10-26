Ronald J. Smith of Florida, NY, a retired teacher for the Monroe Woodbury Central School District, Monroe, NY, entered into rest on Monday, October 24, 2022. He was 75.

The son of the late Frank J. Smith and Blanche Poloso Smith, he was born on January 4, 1947 in Bronx, NY.

He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Rose Becker Smith, along with several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Ron was loved and respected by every person whose life he touched, and was a passionate proponent for education and understanding. He was also a champion for the Bassett Hound breed.

As per his wishes, cremation will be held privately and a celebration and memorial in honor of Ron’s full life will be announced at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com