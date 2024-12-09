Ronald J. Gentile, 75, of West Palm Beach, Florida, passed away on December 6, 2024. A beloved father, proud grandfather, loving husband and cherished friend, Ron will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Ron is survived by his best friend and wife, Suzanne, with whom he shared many years of happiness, love and companionship. He leaves behind his two children, Kristen Pinto and Thomas Gentile; his two step-children Tony Scarito and David Scarito; and his six grandchildren, Olivia, Emily, Julia, Benjamin, William, and May. He is also cherished by his two step-grandchildren, Anthony Thomas and JT. His grandchildren brought him immense happiness and filled his life with joy.

Born on April 28, 1949, in Long Beach, NY, Ron lived a fulfilling life both personally and professionally. Throughout his career, he achieved remarkable success starting with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and then as a bank president and CEO at the Warwick Savings Bank in Warwick, NY, where he helped build the bank from a small community bank into a publicly traded company. After success at the Warwick Savings Bank, Ron brought his leadership, work ethic and unwavering commitment to the Community Bank of Orange and then the USA Bank, serving as president and CEO of both banks before retiring full time to Florida.

Outside of his professional life, Ron was known for his sense of humor, his love for his family, and his enjoyment of life’s simple pleasures. He was a connoisseur of fine wine and cigars, often savoring both in the company of good friends and loved ones. He approached every moment with enthusiasm and a deep appreciation for the things that brought him joy.

Memorial service: Friday, December 13 at the Quattlebaum Funeral Home at 6411 Parker Avenue, West Palm Beach, Florida 33405.

Though Pop (or Pop Pop), as he was known to his grandchildren, is no longer with us, his memory will live on in the hearts of his family and friends. We are thankful for the time we had with him, his many contributions, and the love he gave us.

Rest in peace, Ron. You will never be forgotten.

To quote his favorite artist, Rod Stewart, “You’re in my heart, you’re in my soul. You’ll be my breath should I grow old. You are my lover, you’re my best friend. You’re in my soul.”