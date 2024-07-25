Roland Carnell Torres, 46

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Roland Carnell Torres on July 18, 2024, in Warwick, NY.

He was born on April 29, 1978, in Nyack, NY, to Shirley Lois Mann and Roland Carnell Sr. He was a resident of Haverstraw, NY, and attended North Rockland High School. He later went on to receive various certifications and worked as a mechanic for many years.

Roland had a good heart, known for his unwavering kindness and willingness to lend a helping hand to anyone in need, often putting others before himself. His compassion extended to children and dogs, both of which he cherished deeply. He enjoyed simple pleasures such as: listening to country music, fishing, and collecting guns. His love for these hobbies reflected his down-to-earth and casual nature. Despite facing numerous personal struggles and health issues throughout his life, Roland’s spirit remained resilient. He spent his final days in Warwick, NY, surrounded by those who loved him.

He is survived by his father Roland Torres Sr.; stepmother Laura Pollack; fiancée Dawn Marie Cima; older brother Kenneth Mann; younger sisters Krystle Torres and Evelyn Torres; and children Michael, Brandi Marie (deceased), Tyler, Chloe, Natasha, Daniel, and Summer. In addition, he left behind many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Memorial service: Monday, August 5, 2024, from 3 to 6 p.m. The celebration of life will take place at Veterans Memorial Park (pavilion), 42 Memorial Park Drive Warwick, NY 10990. All friends and family are welcome to attend.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.