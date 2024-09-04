Roderick Louis Peck, 80

Roderick (Rod) Louis Peck, a long-time resident of Warwick, passed away on August 31, 2024, in State College, Pa.

Born August 28, 1944, in Newburgh, NY, to Ruth Pugsley Peck and Walter Louis Peck. They moved to Warwick when he was a year old. Rod was a member of the Warwick community for 65 years.

As a child, he grew up deeply connected to the town where his parents managed the Warwick Conference Center and established the Iron Forge Inn and Peck’s Liquors.

Rod attended Warwick Valley schools and Kimball Union Academy before heading south to the University of Tampa for further studies. It was at the University of Tampa that he met Eileen, who would become his wife. After graduating, Rod and Eileen returned to Warwick, where they began their careers and started a family, continuing to contribute to the community they cherished.

Rod spent 11 years with Dun & Bradstreet in the marketing division before founding Peck Realty in Warwick. This new venture allowed him to stay connected and involved in the local community.

In retirement, Rod and Eileen enjoyed winters in Florida and, with the arrival of their granddaughters, spent their summers in State College, Pa., to be closer to family. Despite these relocations, Warwick always remained close to Rod’s heart.

Rod is survived by his wife of 55 years, Eileen; their daughter Christa Watschke; and granddaughters Katelyn and Madison Watschke, all of State College, Pa. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law Joe Kraft (Linda) and Larry Kraft (Joann Cotte); nephews Michael Kraft (Deana) and Brian Kraft; and grand-nieces Ava, Natalie, and Jillian Kraft.

A memorial service to honor his life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on September 17, 2024, at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. Interment will follow in Warwick Cemetery, 50 Oakland Avenue, Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: Warwick Historical Society, P.O. Box 353, Warwick, NY 10990 in memory of Rod Peck.

Funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.