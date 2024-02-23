Robin Beth Cohen, 79

Robin Beth Cohen of Orlando, Fl., formerly of Florida, NY, a retired registered nurse, entered into rest on Monday, February 19, 2024, at home. She was 79.

The daughter of the late William Rosenberg and Viola Cohen Rosenberg, she was born on March 13, 1944, in Goshen, New York. William and Viola Rosenberg founded Big V Supermarkets in 1942 in Florida, NY.

She is survived by her son William Cohen; brother Dick Rosenberg; stepson and stepdaughter David Cohen and Dr. Dorothy Cohen; nephews Jeffrey Rosenberg, Michael Rosenberg, and Charles Rosenberg; niece Joy Horstmann; four step granddaughters; and two step grandsons.

She was predeceased by her husband Jerome “Jerry” Cohen.

Funeral services: Sunday, February 25, at 10 a.m. at Temple Beth Shalom, 13 Roosevelt Ave., Florida, NY 10921. Rabbi Rebecca Shinder will officiate.

Burial: Temple Beth Shalom Cemetery, Florida, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Temple Beth Shalom, PO Box 517, Florida NY 10921.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.