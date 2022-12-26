Roberta Baron, of Warwick, NY - formerly of Hypoluxo, FL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 17, 2022, with her daughter by her side. She was 84. Roberta fought a courageous 18-month-long battle with lung cancer. The daughter of the late Robert Graziano and Rosaleen Bakay Lombardo, Roberta was born on January 26, 1938, in New York City.

Roberta was raised in Flushing, NY by her immigrant Hungarian grandparents while her mom and dad were dancers performing on the road. As a child, she would help crush grapes in vats for her grandfather to make wine. When she turned 12, she went to live with her mom and stepfather in Englewood, NJ. After graduating high school, she worked at the William Morris Talent Agency in NYC. When Roberta married her husband Rupert, they moved from NYC to Bergen Co. NJ

To her family, she was known as mom, Bobbie, Aunt Bobbie, “second mom” and grandma. She was the family member everyone relied on. She had unconditional love for all her family and friends. Known for her Sunday pasta dinners, family and friends were always welcome! Roberta was always hosting & entertaining. Birthdays, Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas! Every Christmas Eve was a feast with gifts opened at midnight, and the next day brunch at noon. When she and her husband retired to Warwick in 1986, they spent warmer months in NY and winters in their FL home.

Summers at home were BBQ pool parties every weekend. When her husband became involved with Warwick Valley Humane Society in 1987, the barn with their horse and goats became a refuge for the humane society for abused and neglected animals. Ponies, pigs, goats, and geese would rehab there while Roberta would help care for and love them as they have never been before. She always had treats! She had a love for all her small dogs and was never without one on her lap. She loved reading all her crime story books and tv shows: NCIS, CSI, etc., and never get her started on Judge Judy!

Roberta went to Macy’s weekly and enjoyed lunches with her friends. But her first love since she was a child was always the beach, the ocean, and being poolside in Florida. She loved the easy living, warm breezes, palm trees, and sunshine daily.

Roberta was the heart and soul of our family. May Mom live eternally in that warmth and light with her husband, family, dear friends, and dogs who have all been waiting for her! For those of us who have been blessed to have known and loved her, we will miss her beyond words. She was one in a million!

Survivors include her daughter Lysa, husband Donald and grandson Keith Conlon of Warwick. Her sister Nana & Andrew Stillittano of N.C., brother Philip Lombardo and Colleen of N.C. Stepson Rob Bruce Baron & wife Michele Armour of N.Y. Niece Naomi Stillittano and son Noah, Nephews Phillip Armstrong, who had an extra special bond w/her and called her his “second mom”, Zachariah Stillittano, Michael Shapiro, Peter Shapiro, Stephanie Baker and Philip Lombardo. Cousins Kristi Lombardo Corcione and husband Michael, Thomas and Chris Bakay and Arlene Bakay Super and husband Ron, who grew up together as close as sisters, taking over the holiday meals once they retired to FL. Her oldest and dearest friend since 7th grade; Theresa Bruno, who was the most fun partner to always have on the NY to FL road trips.

Roberta was predeceased by her parents, her beloved husband Rupert Baron, nephew Elijah Stillittano and stepfather Philip Lombardo.A memorial service will be held at a later date.

A special thank you to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan- Mom’s RN Michele, Christine LPN, Karna LPN, and her aide Angie, who came several times weekly this past year, treating Mom as if she were their own.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Warwick Valley Humane Society, PO Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service - 845-977-6127 or visit www.zmmemorials.com.