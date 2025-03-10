Robert Thurber, 92

Robert Murray Thurber, a longtime resident of Greenwood Lake, NY, passed away on March 5, 2025, at Pascack Valley Hospital. He was 92 years old.

Born in Brooklyn on February 27, 1933, Robert was the son of Henry “Harry” and Caroline (Kratz) Thurber. He spent much of his life in Glendale, NY, where he developed a lifelong passion for the Mets and Rangers.

Robert proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force, working his way up to crew chief of the F-86 Sabrejet, the air force’s first swept-wing jet fighter. His dedication and expertise in this role were a testament to his strong work ethic and unwavering commitment to duty.

Following his honorable discharge, Robert built a successful career as a chemist, working for both International Paper and International Nickel in Sterling Forest, NY.

A family statement reads: “Robert was a humble man, known for his warm, endearing smile and calm demeanor, even in the most stressful situations. One evening at work, he witnessed a car break through the ice of a frozen pond and start to sink. Without hesitation, Robert risked his own life, crawling across the ice to pull the driver to safety. Though he modestly insisted that anyone would have done the same, the woman he saved called him a hero.”

Robert is survived by his beloved nieces and nephews: Linda Thurber-Lund, Christine Hopkins, Thomas Thurber, Nancy Lincoln, Diane Thurber-Wamsley, Kathy LaChance, Jamie Thurber, Jennifer Vitale, and Michael Thurber.

Funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.