Robert Pawliczak, 73

Robert “Bob” Pawliczak of Florida, NY, passed away peacefully on Monday June 10, 2024. He was 73. Robert was the son of the late Valerian and Theresa Shuback Pawliczak. He was born on August 31, 1950, in Warwick, NY. Prior to retirement Bob worked at PTC Alliance and then First Student. He was a man of few words but had a big heart. Robert and Rose enjoyed cruising and visiting Disney World.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Rose Miloszewski Pawliczak; sister Patricia Pawliczak; brother Donald (Dawn) Pawliczak; godchildren James Sivillo, Dylan (Kim) and Dalton Pawliczak; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Visitation: Thursday, June 13, 2024, from 4 to 7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY.

Funeral mass: Friday, June 14, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Church 20 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY.

Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to Hudson Valley Honor Flight, PO Box 375, Walden, NY 12586 or Warwick Community Ambulance Service, Inc. PO Box 315, Warwick, NY 10990.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.