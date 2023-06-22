Robert Newsom of Amity, New York passed away peacefully on April 13, 2023, surrounded his wife of 61 years, Connie, and his children, Robey and Maria.

Bob was born in 1937 in the small West Texas town of Coleman where he developed a love of hunting, the outdoors and became an unlikely fan of jazz and classical music.

After graduating from the University of Texas as an ROTC Distinguished Student he pursued a Ph.D. in Economics at Tulane University in New Orleans. It is was here that he met his life partner Connie. They were soon married and after a one-year appointment at Montreal’s McGill University, they shipped off to Germany to serve his two-year commission in the United States Army.

In 1974 Bob and Connie moved to New York City where Bob was an Executive Vice President with the New York City Partnership under David Rockefeller. Later Bob became Dean of External Affairs for NYU’s Stern School of Business where he was responsible for the university’s publications and fund raising. During this time Bob faithfully served in a number of positions at Brooklyn’s First Unitarian Church, including President of the Congregation and Chair of the Finance Committee.

After falling in love with the Warwick area while apple picking with their children at Ochs’ farm in the early 1980’s, Bob and Connie purchased a small farm in Amity where they built a home. Bob was a loyal steward of the land, often seen pruning trees while standing on the cab of his pickup truck with a chainsaw in hand setting a bad example for his beloved grandchildren. Bob was a lifelong learner, poring through issues of Scientific American and The Economist until his eyes failed him. He remained a devoted audiophile and lover of classical music until his final days. He will be sorely missed by friends and neighbors in Amity and Brooklyn and by his wife, children and five grandchildren.

