Robert Holodinski, 76

In loving memory of Robert Holodinski, formally of Warwick, NY, where he spent most of his life, passed away at 76 years old on March 28, 2024.

Bob was born on February 21, 1948, and was predeceased by his parents, Rita and Peter, and brother Peter. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Lorraine, and two sons, Robert (52) and Matthew (47).

Bob graduated from Warwick Valley High School, class of 1967, served in the U.S. Coast Guard for four years, and lived in Warwick and raised his family here, working as heavy equipment operator. Bob and Lorraine retired and moved to Colorado.

Bob will be remembered for his big heart, always willing to help anyone who needed him. He will be sincerely missed by his friends and family.