Robert F. Gove, 81

Robert F. Gove, a lifetime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away on October 4, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Place in Port Jervis, NY. He was 81 years old.

Born on December 7, 1941, he was the son of Harry and Virginia (Hanley) Gove. He was happily married to his wife, Bernadette (Jolivet) for over 59 years.

Robert served in the United States Army 1962-64. After his honorable discharge, he became a postal carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Vernon, NJ. During his retirement, he drove a school bus for the Warwick school district until he was promoted to “grandpa.” Taking care of his grandchildren was, as he often said, “the best time of his life.”

A family statement reads, “Bob was an amazing papa to his four grandchildren. He loved going to the gym, was an avid walker, and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved his family immensely and often said how lucky he was, and how proud he was of his children and grandchildren.”

Bob is survived by his devoted wife, Bernadette; son Robert A. Gove and his wife Stephanie of Deer Park, NY; son Matthew J. Gove and his wife Stacey of Circleville, NY; and four adored grandchildren, Emily, Blake, Autumn, and Mason.

Memorial visitation will be on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by interment in St. Stephen’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Robert’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.