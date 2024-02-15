Robert D. Rinker Jr., 78

Robert D. Rinker Jr. of Warwick, NY, passed away on February 12, 2024, at St. Anthony Community Hospital. He was 78 years old.

Born in Teaneck, NJ, on May 9, 1945, he was the son of Robert D., Sr. and Eleanor (Fricke) Rinker.

Retired in 2001, Robert was a U.S. postal worker at the Warwick branch. Active in the community he loved, he was a 44-year member and past warden of Engine Co. 3 in the Warwick Fire Department and his family were members of Calvary Baptist Church. He was also a past member of the Oradell Fire Department.

Robert is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Joanne (nee Lethbridge); daughters Susanne Legris and her partner Richard Collins and Mary Rinker and her partner David Weinstein all of Warwick; son Robert J. Rinker and his wife Nicole of Middletown; granddaughter Rori Legris; sister Margaret Harrington of Las Vegas, Nev.; and brother William Rinker of Newburgh, NY.

Visitation: Friday, February 16, 2024, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick.

Funeral service: Saturday, February 17, at Calvary Baptist Church, 5 Wisner Road, Warwick. Interment: George Washington Memorial Park, 234 Paramus Road, Paramus, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Robert’s name to Calvary Baptist Church, 5 Wisner Road, Warwick, NY 10990. Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.