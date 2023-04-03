Robert C. Kenny of Pine Island, NY, passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Westchester Medical Center, Valhalla, NY surrounded by his loving family. He was 78 years old.

He was born in Staten Island, NY on April 7, 1944, to Richard and Doris (nee Pagano) Kenny.

Robert served in the US Navy from 1963-1967. He was the owner of Patriot HVAC in Manhattan, NY.

Robert is survived by his wife, Virginia, of 50 years, and his children: John Kenny and his wife Kate and their children Owen and Reagan, Ryan Kenny and his wife Lauren and their children Connor, Brennan and Maggie, Courtney McKenna and her husband Bryan and their children Maddie and Teagan. He is also survived by his brother Bruce Pagano and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephen the First Martyr Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY. Interment will be private.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.