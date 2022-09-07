Robert (Bob) Joseph Fabrizio, of Warwick, New York peacefully passed away with his family by his side on August 24, 2022. Born on February 25, 1947 in Bronx, New York, he was the son of the late Patsy and Louise (Cacchione) Fabrizio.

On December 29, 1968 Bob married the love of his life and soulmate Linda (Winners); they had one daughter Deborah Kim.

Before his illness he was a longtime parishioner of Christ Episcopal Church, Warwick, where he served as a member of the Vestry, men’s club and as an usher.

Bob was a skilled master mechanic who owned his own Sinclair gas station and repair shop in Rochelle Park, New Jersey. He went on to work at numerous dealerships in Orange County, ultimately retiring from Suresky Chrysler/ Hyundai in Goshen.

Besides his family, Bob’s passion was serving the veterans’ community. A proud veteran of the Vietnam War, he served in country from January 1966-January 1968, when he was honorably discharged as a Specialist 4. He received the New Jersey Distinguished Service Medal and the New Jersey Vietnam Service Award for service in a combat theater. Bob’s passion for all veterans led him to serve six years as the Commander of the Warwick American Legion, Nicholas P. Lesandro Jr Post 214, and as Commander of the Orange County American Legion. He was also recognized as Legionnaire of the Year for his years of distinguished service.

Bob’s expertise in veterans’ matters was sought out by many national, state, and local leaders. He served on the Veterans Advisory Committees for Congressman Ben Gilman, Congresswoman Sue Kelly, and the Orange County Veterans Advisory Committee, serving with three County Executives: Joe Rampe, Ed Diana and Steve Neuhaus, where he and other veterans advocated for the establishment of the Orange County Veterans Cemetery. He worked closely with NYS State Senator Joe Holland, NYS Senator Thomas P. Morahan, Assemblymen John Bonacic, Howard Mills, and Assemblywoman Annie Rabbitt. He was a founding member of the Orange County Veterans Coalition, an organization that makes a significant difference in the lives of Orange County veterans.

He was a dedicated fan of NASCAR and spent many seasons enjoying the dirt track at Orange County Fair Speedway.

Bob and Linda were very involved in equestrian activities and owned an award-winning palomino, named Even Exchange of Gold whom they showed in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, and his sister Patricia (Patty) Becker.