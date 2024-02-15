Robert Ashley Morgan, 84

Warwick, NY, and beyond mourn the loss of a beloved resident and family man, Robert Ashley “Ash” Morgan, who passed away on February 14, 2024, at the age of 84. He was born on August 24, 1939, in Williamsport, Pa., the son of C. Ashley and Kathryn Aunkst Morgan. For over 53 years, Ash was the devoted husband of Kimberly, creating a home in Warwick that radiated warmth, laughter, and unwavering love.

Ash was a proud and loving father to his children Allison (John) Martin, Kathryn (Frank) Welling, and Ashley (Stephanie) Morgan. He was a doting grandfather to Nicole (Mike) Lewis, Michael (Katie) LeJong, and Morgan and Emily Welling. He was a remarkable great-grandfather to Rowan Lewis. He brought joy and warmth to all their lives.

Ash’s legacy will forever be entwined with the love and joy he shared with his family and friends. As a long-time resident, he took great pride in being a member of the community; he enriched the lives of those around him. He formed lasting friendships with neighbors and fellow residents, contributing to the tight-knit fabric of Warwick.

At the age of 22, Ash enlisted in the U.S. Army. He proudly served his country in Vietnam. Throughout his professional career, Ash contributed his skills and dedication to Union Carbide, Medi-Physics, and Michael Anthony Jewelers, as a computer programmer and systems analyst.

He had a passion for magic and was a member of The Society of American Magicians for 60 years. He was often the source of entertainment for family and friends. Ash had a remarkable ability to light up any room with his infectious laughter and quick wit. His jokes could bring joy to everyone around him, making him the heart of every gathering.

As a former athlete, Ash deeply loved sports and competition. He was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He found immense joy in watching and cheering for his children and grandchildren in their various athletic pursuits. His unwavering support and encouragement created a strong foundation for his family’s achievements.

Ash will be remembered as a loving husband, dedicated father, proud grandfather, and friend who could turn ordinary moments into extraordinary memories. His spirit and laughter will live on in the hearts of all fortunate enough to know and love him.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Purple Champions Club (Warwick High School) and Hospice of Orange County.

May he rest in peace.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.