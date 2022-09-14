Robert A. Noha, Sr. of Warwick and Florida, NY passed away unexpectedly on September 5, 2022. He was 69 years old.

Born in Goshen, NY on February 23, 1953, he was the son of Henry Noha Jr. and Helen Pikul Noha.

Robert is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carol (nee Krawcyk); daughters: Diane Marquez and her husband Ricardo, of TN, Deborah Dowdy and her husband Mark, of Warwick and Tara Noha and her husband Roland, of Warwick; brother Robert Noha Jr. and his wife Kirsten, also of Warwick; sisters Carol Greener, of FL and Rosy Gerhak of Albuquerque, NM; ten grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Private arrangements were made.

Funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com