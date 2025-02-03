Rita Agnes Welsh, 97

Rita Agnes Welsh, a sweet, witty, and openhearted woman who touched the lives of everyone who knew her. Born in Hartford, Connecticut, Rita embraced a life filled with love, family, and kindness.

On August 6, 1949, she married her U.S. Navy beau, James Welsh. Together they built a beautiful family and shared a love that lasted a lifetime. Rita was devoted to her family, finding immense joy in spending time with loved ones, friends, and neighbors. She also had a sweet spot for donuts, chocolates, lottery tickets, and watching the Kentucky Derby. Even in her final days, Rita hoped for “just a few million dollars!”

Rita was a cherished mother to Nancy and her husband Andrew Cox; Dave Welsh and his wife Anne; Carol and her husband Robert Game; Mary and her husband Joseph Swift; and Robert Welsh. She was also a beloved grandmother to Ian Welsh, Stephanie Bussard, Richard Cartier, Erin Fay, Kelly Cartier, Nicolas Swift, Victoria Welsh, and Julien Welsh. Last but certainly not least, Rita was a proud great-grandmother to Andrew and Adelynn Bussard and Malcolm Welsh. She always held a special place in her heart for her extended family, Isaac Martinov and Justin Bell.

Rita was always welcoming, and her home was a haven for anyone in need of a listening ear or a place to stay. Her hospitality came with a warm cup of coffee, heartfelt sympathy, and her signature motherly advice.

Rita found joy in life’s simple pleasures: reading the newspaper, solving puzzles, gardening, and hunting for treasures while thrifting and antiquing. A talented artist, Rita was skilled at hand-coloring old black-and-white photos and creating beautiful pencil sketches.

Rita dedicated many years to her role as a chef at the McQuade Boys Home in New Windsor, NY, where she delighted in sharing her meals with both the boys and staff. She often remarked how much she loved people stopping by for “just a taste.”

Rita’s civic pride showed in her dedicated work at the polling center and her active involvement with the Ladies Auxiliary of the Pulaski Fire Company in Pine Island, NY. Later in life, Rita achieved a personal milestone by obtaining her driver’s license and she was determined that all her children had the same opportunity. Teaching them to drive ensured they could get to work and school. Plenty of colorful language marked these laughable lessons and adventures, which are fondly remembered by her children and grandchildren.

Rita was a friend and mentor to many, leaving a lasting impression on all who knew her. We will forever cherish the memories we made with her.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Goshen, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the Ronald McDonald House in Rita’s honor.