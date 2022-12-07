Richard “Rick” E. Simpson, a lifetime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away on November 28, 2022 at St. Anthony Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was 69 years old.

Born December 4, 1952, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Helen (nee Barber) Simpson.

Rick worked for the Town of Warwick DPW for many years. He enjoyed outdoor photography. He was an avid golfer and as a member of the Warwick Country Club, he won the golf championship five times! Everyone who knew him will remember his great laugh.

Rick is survived by his devoted wife Gina (nee Eurich); son Ryan Simpson; daughter Sydney Simpson; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews; great-niece and great nephews; close friends Rosanne, Bernie, Mitch, and Scott; and his favorite four-legged friends Granger, Sampson, and Lucille. He was predeceased by his brother Robert Simpson.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Rick to the Warwick Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990.

Private arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com