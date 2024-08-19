Richard Lee Chambers, 75

Richard Lee Chambers of Florida, NY, formerly of Mountainville, NY, entered into rest on Wednesday, August 14, 2024. He was 75.

The son of the late Robert Virgil Chambers and Rose Burdziak Chambers, he was born on September 18, 1948, in Kittanning, Pa.

Rich was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran. In his earlier years he enjoyed fishing and hunting.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Maria; daughter Erin Fisher and her husband Shane of Pawleys Island, S.C.; siblings JoAnn Booth of Galion, Ohio, Norma Jean George of New Port Richey, Fl., Donna Galentine of Home, Pa., Betty Houser of Buffalo, S.C., Mary Shirley of W. Kittanning, Pa., Eva Burns of Clawson, Mich., and Charles Chambers of Jefferson, Pa.; granddaughters Mackenzie and Paige Lupinski of Florida, NY; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, his daughter Christine Lupinski, and his brothers John and Joseph Chambers.

As per his wishes, there will be a private cremation with no services at this time.

To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.