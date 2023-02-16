Richard Hoge of Warwick, NY (formerly of New Hyde Park, NY) passed away Feb. 13, 2023 at Glen Arden in Goshen, NY. He was 87 years old.

Born in New York City, November 25, 1935, he was the son of Richard and Anna (Marinzel) Hoge.

Richard proudly served in the U.S. Marine and the Navy Reserves in the Brooklyn Navy yard for over 16 years. He was a retired delivery driver for Anheuser-Busch in Hicksville, NY.

Richard is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Myra A. Hoge; sons Richard C. Hoge and his wife Lori of New Canaan, CT and Andrew P. Hoge of Warwick, NY; four grandsons: Richard, Steven, Nicholas and Andrew Hoge; and sister Maria Anna Taisler of Manorville, Long Island, NY.

The family will receive friends on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, from 6 to 8:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick. A graveside service and interment will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in Maple Grove Cemetery, 127-15 Few Gardens Road Queens, NY 11415.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.