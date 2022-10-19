Richard G. Desrats, a longtime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away on October 11, 2022 with his devoted wife, Jane, and his loving daughter, Julie, by his side. He was 84 years old.

Born in Queens on November 28, 1937, “Dick” was the son of George and Julia (nee Conlon) Desrats.

Dr. Desrats enjoyed a long and busy career in counseling services. He was a clinical psychologist for Pius XII, a home for boys, and then Rockland BOCES in West Nyack, New York. He also worked for Andover Nursing Home and Milford Manor Nursing Home in New Jersey. He owned and operated a successful practice in Warwick for many years. A family statement reads, “Richard devoted his life to helping others through counseling. He was a great listener and people were at ease talking to him.”

In retirement, Dick kept an extremely active schedule. He became a Master Gardener through Cornell Cooperative Extension and eventually a beekeeper. Dick enjoyed sharing his love of bees through local programs and by presenting to elementary school children in the area. His honey was the best and he often surprised others with a jar of the good stuff from “Robin’s Garden.”

Throughout his life Dick was devoted to supporting his family. He enjoyed coaching his children and grandchildren in soccer. He spent countless hours on icy ski slopes throughout New York, New Jersey, and New England cheering on his children as they raced down the mountain. He was actively involved with Warwick Soccer Club, Hidden Valley Ski Club and NJSRA. In more recent years, he was a regular spectator at soccer and basketball games for his beloved grandchildren. Wildcat fans will forever remember his booming voice shouting “Go Warwick!”

Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Jane, and his children: Richard G. Desrats of Middletown, NY; Jonathan Desrats and his wife Julie, Julie Desrats, Renee Mangold and her husband Nick all of Warwick; his six grandchildren: Lauren, Kristen, Megan and Matthew Desrats, and August and Robin Mangold; and his sister Yvonne Haitsma of Wareham, MA. He was predeceased by his daughter Robin Desrats.

Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, October 16, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. The family will be holding a celebration of Richard’s life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Orange County Arboretum, where Richard loved to work with some of his bees and teach the public about making honey. Donations can be made in Richard’s name by check, made out to “Friends of the OC Arboretum” and mailed to the Orange County Arboretum, #211 Rt. 416, Montgomery, NY 12549. Donations made by check will be earmarked to support the bees at the Arboretum. If unable to donate by check, please consider making a donation online to the Orange County Arboretum endowment at cfosny.org.