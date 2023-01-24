Richard E. Vervalin of West Milford passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. He was 56.

Richard grew up in Greenwood Lake, N.Y., where after years around the sun, he returned to nearby West Milford, N.J., to enjoy life on the lake.

He worked for Pattman Plumbing and H.V.A.C as a lead H.V.A.C technician.

Richard was most proud of his two sons and being an amazing father.

He was president of Bear Mountain Antique Motorcycle Club and he spent hours on end riding his beloved Harley Davidson Fat-Boy with close friends and club members. He shared his love of riding motorcycles, boating and outdoors (bow hunting and fishing) with his sons, Tyler and Cody, who will carry on his legacy and continue to make him proud.

Richard is survived by his two sons, Tyler Richard Vervalin (Alyssa Rusinko) and Cody John Vervalin. He is also survived by his mother, Dorothy Carmody; sister, Helene Sillen (Greg); and brother, David Vervalin. Richard leaves behind his cousins, nieces, nephews and many close friends he gained through various points of his life.

Please come pay respects and reminisce about memories of Rich with his family and friends on Saturday, Jan. 28. Repose will be held at the Polish American Legion of American Vets Post 6, 16 Legion Road, Pine Island. Family and friends please arrive at 10:30 a.m. Motorcycles will arrive together at noon; they will be departing from the Elks Lodge of West Milford at 11:30 a.m. promptly.