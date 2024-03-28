Richard E. Raif, 62

Richard “Rick” E. Raif of New Port Richey, Fl., passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2024. He was 62. The son of the late Robert and Doris Sayer Raif, Rick was born at St. Anthonys Hospital in Warwick, NY, on July 12, 1961. Rick was a long-time resident of Greenwood Lake, NY, before relocating to the state of Florida.

Survivors include his sisters Debbie Raif and Candy (Fred) Reichert; his nieces Amanda (Tim) Hall and Melissa (Justin) Stratton and their daughter Emma; his nephews Matthew (Chelsea) Raif and their children Ava, Nolan and Weston, and David (Anisia) Raif and their children Ida and Arlo. Rick is further survived by countless cousins.

Rick was predeceased by his parents, Bob and Doris Raif, and his grandparents, Ida and Sonny Sayer and Walter and Lela Raif.

A memorial service will take place privately. Please consider a donation in Rick’s memory to the Warwick Valley Humane Society, PO Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990.

