Richard “Dickie” Gantz of New Hampton, NY, entered into rest on Tuesday, May 03, 2022. He was 78.

The son of the late Edward P. Gantz, Sr. and Alice Bernice Schmid, he was born on September 18, 1943 in Middletown, NY.

Dickie was co-owner, along with his brother Edward, of Gantz Farm Service, Inc. for over 50 years. In his earlier years, he served in the U.S. Army National Guard. Always willing to lend a helping hand, he was truly well known around the black dirt and farming community. He will be terribly missed by all.

He is survived by his daughter, Lorie Gantz Heard and husband Bill; brother Edward P. Gantz, Jr. and companion, Linda; niece, Laura Abkarian; niece, Paula Ford and her husband Richard; great nieces and great nephews; Desireé Crisanto and husband Scott; Talon Kox; Chelsea Ford and fiancé James; and Michael Ford; along with great-great niece, Emily Rowe.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 6th from 4-8pm at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island, NY 10969.

A funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, May 7, at the funeral home.

Burial will be held in Ridgebury Cemetery, Slate Hill.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com