Richard C. Kimball

Warwick lost one of its most colorful personalities when Richard Charles Kimball passed away on Dec. 2, 2025. He was a composer, performer and outdoorsman and lent his talents generously to his community and to the wider world.

Born on March 31, 1941 in Washington, D.C., Richard spent his youth in Arlington, Va. At an early age, he took an interest in piano and excelled to the delight of family and community. At Washington Lee High School, he played bass and was often featured as a solo pianist in their celebrated orchestra. After graduation he studied premed at the University of Utah, but music called and he moved to New York City, residing at International House and earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees in composition from The Juilliard School. In those years he befriended and collaborated with musicians Thiago de Mello, Dom Salvador, Lloyd McNeill, Scott Lee and Claudio Roditi, Ali Ryerson and Vivian Lord, to name only a few, who became life-long friends. Richard played all sorts of music in varied venues but found his unique voice in jazz. Classically trained, his music was highly refined yet intensely spontaneous and emotive. His jazz sound was known for its rich harmonic complexity and a lyrical touch.

In 1978 Richard landed a spot at Buzzy O’Keeffe’s beautiful River Café playing the Steinway in full view of the Brooklyn Bridge and the Manhattan skyline. It would become a 42 year gig.

Richard’s passion for the outdoors included hiking, biking and kayaking. Coupled with his love of adventure, he paddled and portaged his folding Klepper kayak throughout New York, Minnesota, the Pacific Northwest, Canada, Baja California, the Florida Keys, Japan and South America. In 1980, drawn by Greenwood Lake and its surrounding trails, Richard built a house in Warwick. That home became a beloved gathering place for musicians and friends. It also served as a recording venue for his own albums and those of many local artists.

After meeting in 1985, Richard and Andrea set out on a three month-long voyage through Brazil, Peru and Bolivia. Witnessing the difficulties of life in these remote areas prompted Richard to establish the Amazonia Project, a small but effective nonprofit organization that provided medical and dental service to people in these areas.

And then there was the sky. Having earned a pilot’s license with instrument rating, Richard made the most of his 15 years in the air. He discovered remote airstrips and delighted in sharing these places with family and friends. Crossing the country more than once, he lent his aviation skills to mission services for Angel Flight and for environmental organizations. For several summers he packed the kayak and folding bike into his plane along with a friend or two and flew to Killarney in Northern Ontario to paddle, camp and explore Georgian Bay, in Lake Huron.

Richard lived a full, rich life and lived it on his own terms. To the very end, he challenged any limitations he faced.

He was deeply grateful for A.A. which brought him freedom and intentionality.

Richard is survived by his wife, Andrea Carr Kimball, their son Sam Kimball and his partner Amel Ouederni, son Quinn Kimball, Richard’s sister, Dee Bevan, her children and grandchildren, and very many friends around the world.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, log onto www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.