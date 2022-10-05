The Reverend Monsignor Joaquim J. Olendzki, of Dobbs Ferry, NY, formerly of Pine Island, NY, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, September 29, 2022. He was 90.

The son of the late Piotr Olendzki and Alda Antunes, he was born on January 29, 1932 in Pelotas, Brazil.

Monsignor Olendzki was pastor of St. Stanislaus Church, Pine Island, from 1989 until 2008. He then was a senior priest at St. Sylvia’s in Tivoli, NY, and assisted at St. Christopher’s in Red Hook, NY. He was director of Our Lady of Fatima Portuguese Roman Catholic Center in Yonkers, 1977-1979; Our Lady of Victory, Mount Vernon, 1973-1977; St. Frances de Chantal, the Bronx, 1961-1973; and Assumption, Staten Island, 1960-1961. He studied for the priesthood in Brazil and Rome and was ordained in Rome in 1958. He was incardinated into the archdiocese in 1974 and was named Monsignor in 2006.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 5th from 9-10 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church, 17 Pulaski Highway, Pine Island, NY.

A funeral mass will be held 10AM Wednesday, October 5th at St. Stanislaus Church, Pine Island.

Burial will be held in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Island immediately following the mass.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com