Raymond Sircable of Westtown, NY entered into rest on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at home surrounded by his wife and children. He was 60.

The son of the Catherine Mikulski Sircable and the late Ronald P. Sircable Sr., he was born on March 30, 1963 in Warwick, NY.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Patty Foley Sircable; daughter, Heather Hoy (Ryan); son, Russell Sircable (Jessica); daughters, Amber Sircable and Sarah Sircable (Christian); mother, Catherine Mikulski Sircable; three grandchildren, Rhett Sircable; Ethan Hoy and McKenna Sircable and a fourth due soon; brother, Ronald P. Sircable Jr.; sister, Christine Trone (Justin); mother-in-law Regina Foley; and sisters-in-law, Kathy Foley Smith (Charlie) and Colleen Foley. He is also survived by his three beloved dogs: Toby, Puggy, and Maddie. As well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Ray loved hunting, fishing, and all outdoors sportsmanship as well as working in his garage and spending time with family and friends. He was incredibly proud of his children and all of their accomplishments. He was always quick to tell anyone who would listen. Ray was always the life of the party and you could always count on him for a good joke and a funny story. He was a wonderful husband, father, and friend with a warm and welcoming presence who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Visitation was held on Saturday, June 17 from 1-5 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island NY 10969.

A funeral service was held on Saturday, June 17 at the funeral home.

As per his wishes, a private cremation will be held after the services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 as well as Hospice of Orange and Sullivan, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.

The family would like to thank all the wonderful people with Hospice of Orange and Sullivan who helped make Ray’s transition from this world to the next a peaceful one surrounded by those who loved him.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.