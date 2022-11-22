Raymond Hogan, of Leland, NC, formerly of Warwick and Goshen, NY, entered into rest on Sunday, November 13, 2022, in Wilmington, NC. He was 70.

The son of Beatrice Cole Hogan and the late Walter Hogan, he was born on December 17, 1951, in Teaneck, NJ.

He is survived by his daughters, Melanie (Rich) and Heather (Chris), his life partner of 35 years, Arleen and her 3 children Lori (Jack), Deanna and John. Sisters, Donna (Bill) and Holly. Grandchildren, Lily, Luke, Rachel, Patrick, Connor, Morgan, Andrew, Grant, Taylor, and Zachary along with several nieces and nephews.

For those that had the chance to share their lives with Ray, they will tell you of his compassion and generosity. From the minute you met Ray, his huge smile and absolute love of life would instantly bring joy to everyone around him. No matter the occasion, whether it be a Tuesday evening bike ride to Shuck n’ Shack or running many car shows over the years, people loved Ray. Wherever Ray went he had a natural gravitational pull that made you want to just go over and talk with him. His uncanny ability to spread cheer and make friends with anyone was nothing short of legendary.

Ray was a loving son to his mother Bea whom he would literally drive to the ends of the earth for. He worked for United Parcel Service (UPS) for 32 years and was also a dedicated member and past Chief of the Amity Fire Department, the Pine Island Fire Department and an Honorary member of the Dikeman Engine and Hose Company in Goshen.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 20th from 2-6pm at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island, NY 10969. Firematic services will be held Sunday evening 5:30PM at the funeral home.

Funeral & burial will be privately held in the Warwick Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pine Island Fire Department, PO Box 159, Pine Island, NY 10969.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.

To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com