Raymond Buckshaw, 71, passed away peacefully at The Valley Hospital in Paramus, NJ, on Monday, November 4, 2024, with his loving family at his side.

Born in Amityville and raised on Long Island, to the late Joseph and Mary (Fraikor) Buckshaw Sr., Ray attended Fairleigh Dickenson College where he received his bachelor’s degree. He proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam era. Ray was employed with USEI in Sussex as an electrical engineer. When not working, Ray enjoyed remodeling his lake house as well as practicing martial arts and spending time with those he loved. Ray was a gentle, kind man known for his selfless acts of love and compassion towards others.

Predeceased by his parents and brother, Joseph Buckshaw Jr., Raymond is survived by his loving and devoted life partner, Pamela Kuen; his beloved children, Caitlin C. Buckshaw and Christopher Buckshaw; mother of his children, Katherine Ann Buckshaw; dear father figure of Rachel Leslie and her husband Daniel; devoted grandfather to Cerulean Buckshaw; dear brother of Dennis Buckshaw (Gayle), Ricky Buckshaw (Joann), and Christine Monahan (Leo); as well as several nieces and nephews. Ray also leaves behind his faithful dog, Bella.

Visitation: Saturday, November 9, 2024, from12 to 2 p.m. at the Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex, NJ 07461.

Funeral service: November 9, 2024, at the funeral home at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Raymond’s memory may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research (lustgarten.org). Online condolences may be offered to the family at fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.