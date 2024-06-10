Randal William Dagele, 61

Randal “Randy” William Dagele of Florida, NY, a produce farmer and lifetime area resident, entered into rest on Friday May 31, 2024. He was 61.

The son of the late Frank J. Dagele Sr. and Dolores R. Krzynowek Dagele, he was born on September 3, 1962.

He is survived by his wife Kathryn Dagele; daughter Nicole and Dylan Zanne; daughter Ashley Dagele; son Matthew Dagele; mother Dolores Dagele; brothers Robert and Frank Dagele; sister Doreen Faliski; his grand dog Harley, home and farm cats and aunts, uncles, brother in laws, sister in laws, nieces, nephews, and many great friends.

Visitation: Tuesday, June 4, 2024, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY.

Funeral mass: Wednesday June 5, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Church 20 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY.

Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to Warwick Valley Humane Society, 48 Public Works Rd., Warwick, NY 10990.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.