Ralph F. Mollo of Sugar Loaf, N.Y., entered into rest on Thursday, June 4, 2026 at home. He was 76.

The son of the late Frank J. Mollo and Anna Bellino Mollo, he was born on Jan. 1, 1950 in Bronx, N.Y.

Ralph was an active member of St. Joseph Church Holy Name Society and the Warwick Valley Knights of Columbus Council# 4952. He volunteered for the Chester Kiwanis and he also volunteered at the Valley View Nursing Home in Goshen.

He is survived by his wife Rose Mary Borghese; children, Melissa McGowan, Philip Moccio and Christopher Moccio; five grandchildren, Juliette, Daniel, Tessa, Christopher and Joseph Moccio; sister, Charlotte Mollo of Goshen; brother-in-law, Stanley Pikul of Lake Oconee, Ga.; nephew, Stan Pikul of Jacksonville, Fla.; niece, Debra Stephens of Atlanta, Ga.; and cousin, Joseph Mollo of Sarasota, Fla.

He was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Anna Mollo; his sister, Mollie J. Pikul; and his brother-in-law, Walter McGrath.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 8 from 3-7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

A funeral mass will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 9 at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

As per his wishes, a private cremation will follow the funeral mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.

To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.