R. Stanley Ferguson passed away peacefully on August 15, 2022, in Goshen, NY after a short illness. He was 94 years old, born September 8, 1927 to Russell S. and Frances Slaughter Ferguson in Warwick, NY.

Stan and his late wife, Phyllis, were very active in the Warwick community as owners of Ferguson Fruit Farm and as leaders of the New Milford Clover Leafs 4-H Club. He was a member of the Town Planning Board, Warwick Reformed Church, Queens Village Glee Club, The Classic Choral Society and sang for many private events. He was inspired to “...live in my house by the side of the road and be a friend to man.” as referenced in his favorite poem “The House by the Side of the Road,” by Sam Walter Foss.

Stanley is survived by three daughters: Meredith Ferguson, Cheryl Ferguson, and Donna Bars and her husband Joe, all of Warwick. He is also survived by five grandchildren: LW, Amanda, Kaitlin, Ben, and Tiffany, as well as six great-grandchildren, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Phyllis Behnke Ferguson and son, Russell, sisters Bess and Marie and niece Mary Sylvia.

Interment will be at the convenience of the family.

His family would like to thank the members of the Warwick Ambulance Corps., and the staff and caregivers at St. Anthony’s Hospital and at the Valley View Center for their caring and compassion.

