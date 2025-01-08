Phyllis Scott, 83

Phyllis Scott of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2025. She was 83 years old.

Phyllis was born in Amityville, NY, on June 21, 1941, to Philip and Virginia (Melhuish) Brice.

Phyllis went to Amityville High School, attended Beaver College where she received her bachelor’s degree in biology, and followed with her master’s degree in education. She spent the majority of her career teaching science at Franklin Avenue Middle School in Franklin Lakes, NJ, where she was well-loved by both her students and faculty.

After retiring, she moved to Warwick, NY, and fell in love with the gorgeous scenery and casual lifestyle. She made wonderful friendships that kept her busy. She began making pottery several years ago and made beautiful pieces that she shared with family and friends. Phyllis loved the outdoors, taking pride in her garden, traveling to new cities, photography, and reading. She was very active in Warwick Grove’s social activities, and in the Friends of the Library. Her passion was spending time with her five grandchildren playing games, reading, crafting, creating special activities and experiments, and baking her Christmas gingerbread men for them to decorate.

She is survived by son Ryan Scott and his wife Robin of Danbury, Conn.; daughter Kira Scott Mansfield and her husband Jeffrey of Centreville, Va.; grandchildren Taylor, Peyton, Autumn, Maddy, and Chris; siblings DeeDee Seaman of Canada and Marcia Wallace, Steven Brice, and Barbara Herd, all of Long Island, NY; partner John King of Warwick, NY; and former spouse Robert Scott of New York City.

Memorial visitation: Saturday, January 18 from 12 to 2 p.m. with a funeral service at 2 p.m. at the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Phyllis’ memory to the World Wildlife Fund, 1250 24th Street NW, Washington, DC 20037 or online at worldwildlife.org/.

Funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.