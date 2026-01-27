Phyllis Mikulski of Warwick, N.Y., entered into rest on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. She was 83.

The daughter of the late Robert Gardner and Evelyn Space Gardner, she was born on Feb. 2, 1942.

Phyllis enjoyed spending time at her Venice, Fla. residence playing shuffleboard, card games and other club activities with her many friends. When home she spent countless hours watching birds and other wildlife on the property. She adored her grandchildren and loved to hear about their adventures and watching them grow into fine young adults.

She is survived by her son, Robert Mikulski; son, Richard Mikulski and wife Tina; Sharyl Holodinski and husband Michael; grandchildren, Richard and Nicholas Mikulski and Sarah and Jessica Decker; sisters-in-law, Helen Gardner; Stella Sanok; Catherine Sircable; Carol Mikuski; Kathleen Moore and husband James; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her husband, John F. Mikulski and a brother, Robert Gardner.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island, N.Y. 10969.

A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, N.Y.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.