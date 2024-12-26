Peter James DeMarmels, 78

Peter James DeMarmels, a lifelong resident of Warwick, NY, passed away with his family by his side on December 21, 2024, at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, NY.

Pete was the son of Albert John and Bridget Agnes DeMarmels (nee Gallagher), born June 13, 1946. He was raised on his family’s dairy farm, which he worked and beautified throughout his life.

Pete was employed by NYU at Sterling Forest and NYC for 30 years, retiring in 2013. Once retired, he devoted much time to the family farm. Peter, a devout Catholic, was a parishioner of St. Stephen the First Martyr Church, and fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Pete was a founding member of St. Stephen-St. Edward Educational Trust and served on the Board until St. Edward’s closed.

A family statement reads, “It is with great remorse that we announce the passing of our treasure, Pete. Pete was a humble, dedicated, and steadfast presence in our lives. The original upcycler, who had the knowledge and skill to fix anything mechanical and always offered a helping hand. Everything he did, he did with joy. His patience and temperament were virtues unmatched. He could smile at you without ever moving his lips, a sparkle in his eyes, emanating from his very soul. But be weary if you heard him chuckling to himself... his mischief he could hardly contain. He was everyone’s Uncle Pete and a bonus grandpa to a select few. His absence will leave a void in our hearts, but he would want us to find strength in the love we shared. Let us honor his memory by living life to the fullest, just as he did.”

Pete is survived by his wife, Darlene DeMarmels (nee Auchard), at home, daughter Marlene DeMarmels, Miguel Reyes, and beloved granddaughter Aaliyah Reyes of Fort Myers, Fl. Pete is survived by siblings Marie DeMarmels, Mike DeMarmels and his wife Carolyn, and sister-in-law Toni, all of Warwick, NY. Also surviving are his in-laws, Victor and Linda Auchard of Central Valley, NY; Brian and Anita Auchard of Gulfport, Miss.; and Irene Auchard Peters of Mesa, Ariz. Surviving also are his many beloved nieces and nephews who he cherished and adored. He was predeceased by brothers Albert and Jerry, and brother-in-law Howie.

Visitation: Friday, December 27, 2024, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

Funeral Mass: Saturday, December 28 at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY.

Internment: St. Stephen Cemetery, Warwick, NY.

Donations in Peter’s memory may be made to the Warwick Ambulance Corp., Pine Island Ambulance Corp., American Cancer Society or a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.