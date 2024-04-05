Peter J. Reph Sr., 88

Peter J. Reph Sr. of Greenwood Lake, NY, passed away after a long illness at Kaplan Hospice House, Newburgh, on April 4, 2024, with his loving family by his side. He was 88 years old.

Born June 24, 1935, in Bronx, NY, he was the son of the late John and Mary (Kizne) Reph. He was raised by Melville and Carolyn Murray.

Peter was a plumber with Local #1 Plumbers Union in Long Island City for many years.

Left to grieve is his beloved wife of 64 years Sharon (Griffiths); their children Dawn McDermott and her husband Sean of East Quogue, NY, Peter J. Reph Jr. and his wife Karen of Palm Coast, Fl., and Carrie Reph and companion Taurus Lopez of Greenwood Lake, NY; six grandchildren, Briyell and her husband Kenny, Mathew, Thomas, Sabrina and her husband Rob, Michael and his wife Emma, and Jon-Michael; and four great-grandchildren, Kevin, Jayden, Allison, and Hudson.

Visitation: Saturday, April 6, from 1 to 4 p.m. with a funeral service at 3 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.