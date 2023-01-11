Peter A. Kopher, of Warwick, NY, passed away on January 2, 2023 with his loving wife by his side. He was 66 years old.

Born in Rockville Centre, NY on September 29, 1956, he was the son of Raymond and Joan (Creeden) Kopher.

Peter attended school in Farmingdale, New York. He participated in several high school theatrical productions and earned a high NYSSMA rating for his sousaphone playing. After high school graduation, Peter received a scholarship to the New York Institute of Technology, where he studied Communication Arts. He searched for work combining his love of theatre with his technical skills, and eventually earned his union card for membership in Local #1, the International Actors and Theatre Stage Union (IATSE).

In a career spanning 30 years as a stagehand and lighting assistant, he had countless fascinating stories to tell. He was a hard worker and well respected among his colleagues. His work credits included MTV, Silent Library, a one-year stint with the Broadway production of Les Miz, The Rachael Ray Show, Lighting Director for the Jon Stewart show, Project Runway, lighting the big tree at Rockefeller Center, SNL, the US Open tennis tournament, and countless other free-lance jobs.

Peter and his wife, Sally, became residents of Warwick NY in 2013, following a move from Seaford, NY after Superstorm Sandy displaced him from his home – a roomy and unique house barge which was moored on the Great South Bay. Peter was active in the Goshen Art League and the Warwick Art League, where he found a community of artists and friends. Peter was a very fine amateur photographer, capturing countless images that elevated an ordinary object or view into something people would love to look at. He received awards for his photography.

He was also an avid swimmer and hiker, managing to hike the NY, NJ, and PA portions of the Appalachian Trail. He adored nature; his favorite book was “Walden,” by Thoreau. He most often found his own true self while walking outdoors. He was a great lover of animals, including his two beloved rescue cats, Cassie and Prudence. He was a devoted son, brother, father, and husband.

Peter is survived by his wife of 11 years, Sally (McCalmont) Kopher; twin daughters Caitlin Wilmot and her husband Josh of Rochester, NY; and Cristin Kopher of New York, NY; step-daughters Sarah Sica and her husband Ramiro Flores of Brooklyn and Anna Sica of Fairfield, IA; grandson Bradley Wilmot; and sister Linda Finch of Columbia, SC. He was predeceased by his parents and sister Laurie Parrish.

Memorial visitation was held on Sunday, January 8, 2023 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. with a service at 3:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Peter’s name to the Warwick Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

