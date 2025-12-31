Peter A. Geiger passed away peacefully on Dec. 27, 2025 after a short but valiant battle with cancer. His wife and sister were at his side.

Peter was born in Brooklyn to his parents Roy and Grace Geiger, raised in Ridgewood in Queens, and lived for over 40 years in The Bronx. He was an alumnus of Stuyvesant High School (’74) and Hunter College (’78).

He met his wife Jean in college where they were part of a group of friends that included his sister Marjorie and who worked together as peer advisors and exam proctors for new students. During the many evenings the group spent at the Donohue’s pub near the college, Peter and Jean deepened their friendship over the beer and fries shared amongst these friends. Their marriage took place a few years later at Hunter College’s Roosevelt House.

Peter worked in administration at the Shearman and Sterling law firm, starting as a proofreader with a promotion to supervisor and in the newly formed IT department on the help desk and then in internal communications.

An accomplished photographer, Peter took countless pictures of nature, landscapes, architecture, as well as family. His work was shown at the Marshlands Conservancy Annual Photography Exhibit in Rye, N.Y. He enjoyed presenting family members and friends with prints of his photos and sharing digital travelogues of travels to his favorite state and national parks, cities, and historical sites.

Peter loved reading history and visiting historical sites, particularly American military history sites related to the Revolutionary and Civil Wars and World War II. His family and friends joked that Peter was a very smart guy who never read a book that was less than 500 pages or 5 pounds. He was a fount of knowledge and was the go-to person for answers to questions about almost everything.

His favorite places were Cape Cod, where he and Jean had honeymooned; Maine, especially Acadia National Park, the Adirondacks; and San Francisco. He travelled often to these places where he felt most at home. He also was proud to be a native New Yorker, having lived in three of the five boroughs. Peter was also a loyal Mets fan from the moment of their founding in 1962. He and Jean still had their ticket stubs from Game 6 of the 1986 World Series.

A quiet man, Peter had a distinct sense of humor and was a kind and generous person who never failed to help family and friends in many different ways. His sister Marjorie considered him an all-around good guy — a prince among men. Although Peter and Jean did not have children, he was particularly fond of his nieces and nephews and the children of his cousins.

Peter is survived by his wife Jean L. Geiger and his sister Marjorie A. Geiger; his cousins Suzanne Ward, Richard Edgar, Robert Edgar, and Judy Bessemer and their children; eight nieces and nephews; one grand-nephew; and many in-laws. He was predeceased by his cousin Steven McClard.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y.

Donations may be made in Peter’s memory to the following: Food Bank for NYC (www.foodbanknyc.org); City Harvest (www.cityharvest.org); Doctors Without Borders (www.doctorswithoutborders.org).

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, log onto www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.