Pepper A. Gillian of Warwick, N.Y. passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 19, 2026 at Good Samaritan Hospital Suffern, N.Y. after a brief illness. She was 48 years old.

A lifetime Warwick resident, she was born Jan. 26, 1977 to Thomas Mann and the late Dinah Crane.

Pepper is survived by her husband Dennis; daughter Tia Piazza, her husband Anthony, and their son Anthony Jr.; daughter Carmen Gillian; and son Kierian Gillian; father Thomas Mann; siblings and their families: Jennifer Hickey-Thurston, Michael Wyble, Russell DeGroat, Serena Mann and Wade Van Dunk; and extended family.

Memorial visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y.

Funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, log onto www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.