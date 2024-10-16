Penny Steyer, 74

Civic-minded businesswoman Penny Gene Fisher Steyer died of a heart attack on October 4, 2024, at home in her beloved town of Warwick, NY. Penny was born in Elkhart, Indiana, on January 5, 1950, the daughter of James and Willetta (Stayneer) Fisher. Penny graduated from Goshen College with a degree in Spanish and a lifetime commitment to think globally and act locally. In 1978 she married Ralph Alphonse Steyer and they lived in Chester, NY. Together they ran PENRA Liquors, the Liquor Store of Warwick, on Main Street. Ralph died in 1999. In 2002, she met her partner for the rest of her life, archaeologist Bill Sandy. Writer Agatha Christie knew that “An archaeologist is the best husband a woman can have. The older she gets the more interested he is in her.” And so it was in this case. She was the award-winning manager of marketing communication at Hunter Douglas, where she helped establish the Student Competition at NJIT. Penny worked with noted Black Dirt farmer Cheryl Rogowski. She ran the Angel Tree that brought holiday gifts to those in need. For years Penny ran the Warwick Farmers Market. She later worked in the field of ethical investment for the Church Investment Group. Penny was the last Warwick Democrat with the testicular fortitude to run for town supervisor in 2011. Winner Michael Sweeton showed respect by appointing her to the Architectural Review Board and adopting one of her campaign ideas. Penny was treasurer of the Warwick Conservancy. She worked with the Warwick Smart Growth Alliance to bring bipartisan support to the Community Preservation Fund that continues to preserve much of the best of Warwick. She edited and supplied graphics for many archaeological reports. She was a cherished advisor to the Friends of Fishkill Supply Depot, a volunteer group that struggles to preserve, protect, and commemorate the sacred burial site of many of America’s first soldiers. Services were private.

A celebration of Penny’s life is being planned but the date has not been set. Please contact Bill Sandy at billsandy1936@hotmail.com to get on the notification list.

Arrangements were by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, Pa, (stroyanfuneralhome.com).