Paul M. Shust, Sr., 78, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022 at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Blue Springs, MO. He was born June 4, 1943, the son of Albert T. and Mae (Martinsak) Shust.

Paul had been a resident of Grain Valley, MO for the past 8 years moving from Warwick, NY. He was born in the Bronx, where he had also served as a police officer with the New York City Police Department. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. Paul was active as a Little League Baseball coach and umpire while living in New York. He was a member of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Warwick, NY. He was also a member of the American Legion in Oak Grove, MO, and the Elks Lodge in Blue Springs, MO.

He married Elizabeth “Bette” Anne Gilligan on January 20, 1968 in Bronx, NY. She preceded him in death on October 5, 2019. He was also preceded in death by his son, Matthew, and three brothers, Robert, Richard, and Albert. Survivors include his sons, Paul M. Shust, Jr. and wife Kristin, Bryn Mawr, PA, Richie Shust and wife Jennifer, Blue Springs, MO, two sisters-in-law, Marge Shust, Middletown, NY, Ree Shust, Montvale, NJ, and two grandchildren, Thomas and Brianne.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 13, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick with interment following the Mass in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Paul’s name are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

