Paul L. Lewis, “the old man” of Warwick, NY, entered into rest on November 11, 2022. He was 74 years old.

The son of the late Lynnfield and June Crane Lewis, he was born on January 29, 1948 in Rochester, NY.

Paul was a self-employed contractor.

He is survived by his wife Audrey Lewis; sons David Lewis and Kent Lewis and wife Kriston; brother Wayne Lewis and wife Joy; sister Judy Dechau and husband Rick; brother Tim and wife Kathy; brother Gary Lewis; as well as several nieces and nephews.

There will be no services and a private cremation will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

