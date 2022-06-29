Paul H. Ernhout, 70, of Tyrone, NY, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Paul was born on June 23, 1951, in Warwick, NY the son of the late Howard and Helen (Schmick) Ernhout. He was a graduate of Warwick Valley High school where he was awarded the Star Farmer Award for the Future Farmers of America, and where he played defensive end and tight end for 3 years on the varsity football team, receiving All County and Tri-County awards for those positions. Paul grew up on the Ernhout Poultry Farm and his friends knew him as “Chick”.

Paul relocated to Tyrone, NY where he purchased his farm and built his own home out of an existing chicken coop on the property. Paul became a hobby farmer, raising beef and dairy cows, chickens, goats and rabbits. He had an organic vegetable and free range egg business for many years.

He met the love of his life, Anita Miller in 1976 and they married in 1978 in an outdoor ceremony at the farm, and went on to be blessed with six wonderful children. Paul and Anita would have been married 44 years on July 8, 2022.

Paul worked for 45 years at the Town of Tyrone Highway Department as a heavy equipment operator and class one CDL truck driver. He held the elected position of Highway Superintendent and dedicated himself to working countless hours, serving the people of the community who held him in high regard.

Paul also worked as an electrician, carpenter and logger, often cutting and milling his own wood for various projects. His final project was a complete renovation of the family’s Seneca Lake cottage which he continued to work on until his last days, despite battling cancer. Paul was a member of the Tyrone Volunteer Fire Department for 25 years and a 35 year member, usher and youth leader at Glen Baptist Church where he enjoyed faithfully attending with his family. He loved the Lord and was always ready to testify of his faith in God. He was on the Lamoka Baptist Camp board and spent many hours working on camp projects. Above all else, Paul was devoted to God, to his beloved wife, children, and grandsons whom he loved dearly.

Paul is survived by his loving wife, Anita; two daughters, Carrie (John Forde) Ernhout of Corning and Mattie (Trevor Sutherland) Ernhout of Reading, NY; three sons, Ryan (Jenna) Ernhout of Corning, Nolan Ernhout and Ethan Ernhout of Tyrone; one sister, Karen Connell of Cortland, NY; one brother, Stephen Ernhout, Middlesex, NY; two grandchildren, Blake Levi Sutherland and Luke Eli Sutherland; six nieces, Mariah (Pat Fegley) Ernhout, Chelsea (Dave Booth) Ernhout, Adrieanne Ernhout, Kristen (Mikkel DeBenedetto) Miller, Alaina (Kevin O’Keefe) Miller and Heirut Miller; four nephews, Michael Miller, Caleb Miller, Isaac Miller and Jeremiah Miller; four brothers-in-law, Brian (Stacey) Miller, Gary (Martha) Miller, Keith Miller and Neil Miller; cousins, Louis and Nadine Schmick and many others. He was predeceased by a daughter, Hayley Beth Ernhout in 1989, niece, Elizabeth Miller in 1996, sister-in-law, Susan Ernhout in 2004, and brother-in-law, Mark Connell in 2022.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, July 9, 2022 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Glen Baptist Church, 3311 Reading Rd., Watkins Glen. A celebration of Paul’s life will begin at 1:00 pm followed by his burial in Tyrone Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Glen Baptist Church, 3311 Reading Rd. Watkins Glen, NY 14891 or Tyrone Volunteer Fire Department, 3600 State Route 226, P.O. Box 69, Tyrone, NY 14887. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home, Montour Falls. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a “Candle of Remembrance”, please visit www.vedderscottzinger.com