Paul F. Bazin Sr., 91

Paul F. Bazin Sr. of Warwick, NY, passed away on November 13, 2024, with his loving family by his side. He was 91 years old.

He was born in Port Au Prince, Haiti, on August 4, 1933, the son of Ajax and Nina Bazin.

In 1957, Paul met the love of his life, Carmelia, with whom he would spend the next 58 years married. They had a beautiful life in Haiti.

Paul earned a juris doctorate then joined the Haitian military, reaching the rank of commander of the Coast Guard training unit. In 1970, after a failed military coup by the Haitian Coast Guard against Haiti’s infamous dictator, President Francois “Papa Doc” Duvalier, Paul and the other coup participants were forced to flee to the U.S. base in Guantanamo, Cuba.

Paul and his family settled in Bronx, NY, where they began their new life, and where they welcomed their fourth son. He began his career at General Motors, which he worked at for over 25 years. His real passion was bringing art to life on canvas. His art was proudly displayed in his home for all to admire.

In 1994, they moved to Warwick, NY.

A family statement reads, “A husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and so much more, Paul dedicated his life to his family. “

Three sons survive him, Karl H. Bazin (Jitka Vesela), Paul L. Bazin (Atina), and Burt Bazin (Venas); six grandchildren, Jessalynna Bazin, Noelle Bazin, Nina Bazin, Hana Bazin, Hudson Bazin, and Stephanie Perez; great-grandchildren Cassia and Aries Bazin-Lawrie; his sister Claudette Leconte; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

He was predeceased by his late wife Carmelia R Bazin, his son Pierre R. Bazin, his sisters Denise and Rita, and his parents Ajax and Nina Bazin.

Visitation: Saturday, November 23 from 12 to 2 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

Funeral service: Saturday, November 23 at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.