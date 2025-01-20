Paul Donahue, 59

Paul Donahue of Warwick, NY, passed away suddenly on Thursday, January 16, 2025. The son of the late Harry J. Donahue and Claire Alyce (née Kelly) Donahue, Paul was born on May 5, 1965, in Warwick.

Paul was an avid hunter and loved being in the woods. He loved his friends dearly and the special times they had together.

Survivors include his boys, whom he truly loved, Paul Michael and his girlfriend Kristyn Donnelly and Jimmy and his wife Jessie; the mother of his boys, Nancy Donahue; his grandchildren Ashley, James, Waylon, Rilynn, and Axel; his brothers Bob (Monika) and John; and his sisters Mary (Frank) and Claire (Steve). He also had many nieces and nephews that he loved very much.

Paul was predeceased by his brother Jimmy Donahue.

Memorial Mass: Friday, January 24, 2025, at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Rosary, 41 Windermere Ave, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service — 845-477-8240 or zmmemorials.com.