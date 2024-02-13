Patricia L. Miller, 57

Patricia L. Miller of Chester, NY, passed away peacefully at her home on February 3, 2024, with her family be her side. She was 57. She was the wife of Timothy A. Miller. She was born to Joseph Durma and Elaine Kincaid on January 6, 1967, in Middletown, NY. She was a real estate agent for many years at John J. Lease Realtors in Middletown, NY. She loved her horses, Dusty, Bella and Pepper. She will be dearly missed.

Patricia is survived by her husband Timothy A. Miller at home; son Matthew J. Miller of Chester; daughters Jessica L. Myers (Joseph) of Montgomery and Sara E. Hand (John) of Florida, NY; three grandchildren, Josie, Jacob and Cody; brothers, including William and James; sister; aunts including Mary; and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation: Monday, February 12, 2024, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc, 39 Orchard St. Walden, NY 12586.

Funeral mass: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 10 a.m. at St. Columba Church, 27 High Street Chester, NY 10918.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center or the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (orcahope.org). Memorial contributions may also be made to the charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are entrusted to the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. 39 Orchard St. Walden, NY 12586 (845-778-3811, gridleyhoran.com).