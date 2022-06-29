Patricia Contaxis, of Kerhonkson, NY (formerly of Hawley, PA and Warwick, NY), passed away peacefully on June 20, 2022. She was 70 years old.

Born in New York, NY on October 20, 1951, she was one of five daughters of the late Randolph and Catherine (nee Sullivan) Tyndall.

Patricia was an advocate for children with special needs, primarily in Warwick. She assisted other families throughout Orange County.

Patricia is survived by her son, Michael Contaxis of Warwick; daughter Christine Contaxis of Kerhonkson; two grandchildren: Mason Contaxis and Madison Glass; three sisters: Maureen Scala of Cambridge, Kathleen Ferreri of Huguenot, and Theresa Lavelle-Ouellett of Henderson, NV; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband George Michael Contaxis and a sister Arlene Tyndall, both in 2009.

Visitation will be on Friday, July 1, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 1:00 pm at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, followed by interment in Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY.

Donations in Patricia’s memory may be made to the Warwick Fire Department, P.O. Box 31, Warwick, NY 10990.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com