Patricia A. Burghardt, 82

Patricia A. Burghardt of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on December 26, 2024. She was 82 years old.

Born in Ringwood, NJ, on November 17, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Harrison and Harriet (nee Whitehead) McCloud. She lived over 50 years in Warwick.

Patricia was a member of the Pine Island Seniors and enjoyed the many activities and trips the group offered.

Patricia is survived by her husband of 64 years Joseph A. Burghardt Sr.; son Joseph A. Burghardt Jr.; son Jeff A. Burghardt and fiancé Kathleen Dawson; two grandchildren, Robert and Jacob; and brother Harrison “Mac” McCloud Jr. She was predeceased by her parents, brother Wayne McCloud, and daughters-in-law Cindy and Nancy Burghardt.

